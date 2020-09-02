ROWE, John Richard:
It is with heartbreaking sadness that we share the recent passing of our Father and Granddad peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, on Tuesday, August 25, 2020; aged 78 years. Forever sadly missed and loved by his children Catrina and Calvin, cherished always by his grandchildren Paige, Samuel, Brin, Milo and Noah.
He was a simple man that
loved nothing more than a
cappuccino, bowl of fries
and his lotto.
Messages to the Rowe family c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Friday, September 4, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Sept. 2, 2020