Guest Book View Sign Service Information Heartland Funerals 22 Arthur Street Timaru , Canterbury 60613 (080)-043-2785 Death Notice



At Glenwood Home on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Loved life partner of the late Henk Kagei. Bestest friend of wee Jess. Loved son of the late Mick and Nell Rooney. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Blue and the late Pat Hogg, the late Bryan and Noeline, the late Marie and Stan Higgins, Josie and the late Basil Thompson, the late Terry and Alison, Eileen and the late Noel Gillum, Doreen and Stan Nuttall, Denis, and the late Kevin. Loved by all his nephews and nieces, as he loved them.

"Together in life, together in death."

A celebration of John's life will be held at the Trinity Church, Hally Terrace, Temuka on Thursday, October 24, at 1.00pm, followed by the interment at the Temuka Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations to: Glenwood Home, Timaru would be appreciated and maybe left at the service. Messages to: PO Box 4144, Timaru 7910.







ROONEY, John Patrick:At Glenwood Home on Saturday, October 19, 2019. Loved life partner of the late Henk Kagei. Bestest friend of wee Jess. Loved son of the late Mick and Nell Rooney. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Blue and the late Pat Hogg, the late Bryan and Noeline, the late Marie and Stan Higgins, Josie and the late Basil Thompson, the late Terry and Alison, Eileen and the late Noel Gillum, Doreen and Stan Nuttall, Denis, and the late Kevin. Loved by all his nephews and nieces, as he loved them."Together in life, together in death."A celebration of John's life will be held at the Trinity Church, Hally Terrace, Temuka on Thursday, October 24, at 1.00pm, followed by the interment at the Temuka Cemetery. In Lieu of flowers donations to: Glenwood Home, Timaru would be appreciated and maybe left at the service. Messages to: PO Box 4144, Timaru 7910. Published in The Press from Oct. 21 to Oct. 23, 2019

