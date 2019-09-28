ROONEY, John Ronald:
On September 27, 2019, peacefully at Ilam Lifecare, aged 81 years. (Former owner of Brush-in-Palette ). Loved friend of the late Lina, loved uncle of Rhonda and Chris, Lindsay and Harly, and the late Colin. Great-uncle of Michael, Renee, Dean, Ryan, and Tess. Great-great-uncle of Dylan, Maia-Rose and Arlo. A loved friend of Cheryl. Messages to the Rooney family, C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A special thank you to all the staff at Ilam Lifecare. At John's request, a private cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Sept. 28, 2019