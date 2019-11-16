ROBSON, John Harvey:
On November 9, 2019, peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family, after a short illness; aged 78 years. Loved husband, and best friend of Pauline for 52 wonderful years, the best Dad and Dad-in-law ever of Alan and Jude, Graham and Trudi, and awesome grandfather of Jaimie, Callum, Shanaye, and Renee. Messages to the Robson family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. At John's request, a private family service has been held.
Gone Golfing
Published in The Press on Nov. 16, 2019