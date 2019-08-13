John REID

Guest Book
  • "To the Reid Family Deepest sympathy on your sad loss of..."
  • " We both remember John really well. We always met up with..."
    - Ray & Margaret Woolley
  • "Very sorry for your loss. I remember John as the man who..."
    - Wendy Greene (nee Ayers)
  • "Reid family. With sadness I saw our losing of John. To me..."
    - Paul Skelton
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

REID, John Thomas:
John died peacefully on August 10, 2019, after a courageous battle with diabetes, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen for nearly 50 years, loved and respected dad and father-in-law of Hamish (deceased) and Andrea, Michele and Keith, and Elisabeth, loved granddad of Mya, Ben, Guy (deceased), James; Finley, and Ruby. Loved eldest son of the late Tom and Madge Reid, brother and brother-in-law of the late Jeanette and Austin Sheate, Maurice and Anne Reid (Ashburton), and a much loved uncle and great-uncle.
"Off to draft sheep in the sky."
Our heartfelt thanks to the Darfield Medical team, the Malvern District Nurses (Mary, Steph, and Belinda), Access (Vicky, Karen, and Val), and the team of Ward 25, Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Reid, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Flowers respectfully declined. The Service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Darfield Community Centre, North Terrace, Darfield, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 11.00am. Private burial thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.