REID, John Thomas:
John died peacefully on August 10, 2019, after a courageous battle with diabetes, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen for nearly 50 years, loved and respected dad and father-in-law of Hamish (deceased) and Andrea, Michele and Keith, and Elisabeth, loved granddad of Mya, Ben, Guy (deceased), James; Finley, and Ruby. Loved eldest son of the late Tom and Madge Reid, brother and brother-in-law of the late Jeanette and Austin Sheate, Maurice and Anne Reid (Ashburton), and a much loved uncle and great-uncle.
"Off to draft sheep in the sky."
Our heartfelt thanks to the Darfield Medical team, the Malvern District Nurses (Mary, Steph, and Belinda), Access (Vicky, Karen, and Val), and the team of Ward 25, Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Reid, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Flowers respectfully declined. The Service to celebrate John's life will be held in the Darfield Community Centre, North Terrace, Darfield, Tomorrow (Thursday), at 11.00am. Private burial thereafter.
Published in The Press from Aug. 13 to Aug. 14, 2019