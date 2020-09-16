John PROTHEROE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John PROTHEROE.
Service Information
G Barrell and Sons Simplicity Funerals
58 Coleridge Street Sydenham
Christchurch, Canterbury
033790196
Death Notice

PROTHEROE, John Gareth:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on September 14, 2020, aged 72. Dearly loved husband of Jenny, loving father and father-in-law to Sammy and Paul, and Gareth and Eva (UK), a cherished pa to Chloe, Katy, Philipa and Jonathan. A funeral to celebrate the life of John will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, on Friday, September 18 at 10.30am. Messages to the Protheroe family can be sent to c/- P.O. Box 26112, Christchurch 8148.

logo
Published in The Press on Sept. 16, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.