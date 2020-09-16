PROTHEROE, John Gareth:
Passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family, on September 14, 2020, aged 72. Dearly loved husband of Jenny, loving father and father-in-law to Sammy and Paul, and Gareth and Eva (UK), a cherished pa to Chloe, Katy, Philipa and Jonathan. A funeral to celebrate the life of John will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, on Friday, September 18 at 10.30am. Messages to the Protheroe family can be sent to c/- P.O. Box 26112, Christchurch 8148.
Published in The Press on Sept. 16, 2020