PRATTLEY,
John Miles (Miles):
On June 9, 2020, peacefully at Redwood Retirement Village, Blenheim, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan. A loved father and father-in-law of Megan and Takashi. A loved brother-in-law, uncle and cousin of the extended Richardson and Prattley families and dearly loved friend of his Havelock 'family'.
Many thanks to Redwood Retirement Village for their love and care of Miles.
Messages to C/- P O Box 9, Blenheim 7240 or www.cloudybayfunerals.co.nz A memorial service for Miles will be held at the Springlands Chapel, Cloudy Bay Funeral Services, 15 Boyce Street, Blenheim, on Sunday, June 14, at 1.30pm.
Published in The Press on June 11, 2020