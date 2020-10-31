Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John PHILLIPS. View Sign Death Notice



Passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital on Wednesday, October 28, 2020, aged 80 years. Loved husband of the late Lynne, treasured father and father-in-law of Nicki and Dave, and Stephen, loved Pop of Noah, and Jack, loved brother and brother-in-law of Michael and Virginia, and Helen. A special thanks to the Respiratory Team at ward 25 for their care and support shown to John. In lieu of flowers donations to the Heart Foundation would be appreciated and made online at bit.ly/jhphillips2810. Messages for the Phillips Family may be sent to 19 London Street, Richmond, Christchurch 8013. A Celebration of John's life will be held in the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, Wilkinsons Road, Harewood, on Tuesday, November 3, at 11.30am.







