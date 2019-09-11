PHILLIPS, John Ngatiki:
On September 8, 2019, peacefully at Te Wiremu, Gisborne. Much loved Dad of Sam and Kiri, and father-in-law of Maria, and Lyle. Much loved grandfather of Lana, Jade, Eden, Keely, Eric, Ivy, and Max. Much loved brother of Ranui, Richard, Hazel, Averil, Noel Te Aho, and the late Miriama Evans. Loved uncle, grand-uncle, and great-grand-uncle of his whanau. John's funeral service will be held at Evans Chapel, Ormond Road, Gisborne, at 1.30pm, on Thursday, September 12, followed by private cremation. All messages may be sent to c/- 115 Riverside Road, Gisborne 4010.
Published in The Press on Sept. 11, 2019