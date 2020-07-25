Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John PATTERSON. View Sign Service Information Celebration of Life 12:30 p.m. Harewood Crematorium Chapel entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Road's Harewood View Map Death Notice



John James (Jim):

Peacefully on Sunday, July 19, 2020 at Christchurch Public Hospital, aged 75 years. Very dearly loved husband and best friend of Christina. Loved father of Deidre and Trudy. Loved stepdad of Maree, John and Al. Much loved granda of Shaun, Cody and Cheyenne. Loved brother of Theresa. Beloved cousin of Andra. Messages may be addressed to the Patterson family c/o PO BOX 10335, Christchurch 8145. In lieu of flowers donations to the Asthma and Respiratory Foundation NZ would be appreciated and can be made online at bit.ly/patterson1907. A Celebration of Jim's life will be held at the Harewood Crematorium Chapel, entry via Gardiners and Wilkinsons Road's, Harewood, on Monday, July 27, at 12.30pm, followed by interment at Rangiora Park Lawn Cemetery.







