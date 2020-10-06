John PALMER

Guest Book
  • "Fond memories of veteran motoring. Our sincere sympathy to..."
    - John & Denyce Armiger
Service Information
Lamb & Hayward Westpark Chapel
467 Wairakei Rd
Christchurch, Canterbury
033599018
Death Notice

PALMER,
John Stephen Pitt:
On October 3, 2020, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of Margaret, loved father and father-in-law of Anne and Joe, Michael and Kathy, Tim and Barbara, and James, adored Grandpa of Tim, Catherine; Rachael; Thomas, and Grace, and great-grandfather of Isaac; Ben, Rosie; Isla, and Paige. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Palmer, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Donations to the Stroke Foundation in memory of John would be appreciated and may be made at the service. The Funeral Service for John will be held in St Michaels and All Angels Anglican Church, 86 Oxford Terrace, Christchurch, on Friday, October 9, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.

Published in The Press on Oct. 6, 2020
