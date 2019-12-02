OSBORNE, John:
(Ngati Tuwharetoa and
Atihau-nui-a-Paparangi)
On November 30, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital; aged 95 years. Surrounded by family and loving conversation; tears and laughter, talk of all their Whanau, Mokopuna and their hopeful futures, remembering his late wife Olive and all his family and friends. Special thanks to the staff of Margaret Stoddart Retirement Village and Ward 23 Christchurch Hospital. Messages to the Osborne Family, c/- PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Graveside Service for John will be held in the Memorial Park Cemetery, cnr Cypress Street and Ruru Road, Bromley, Tomorrow (Tuesday), at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Dec. 2, 2019