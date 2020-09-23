John O'RAWE

Death Notice

O'RAWE, John Stewart:
(Reg. No. 292175, Private, WWII). On September 17, 2020, passed away peacefully at Rannerdale War Veterans Home, aged 102 years. Much loved husband of the late Noeleen, loved father and father-in-law of Terrence and Linda, Dennis and Frances, and the late Brian, loving granddad of Bryce, Hayley, Sean, Kieran (deceased); Justine, Katie, and Louis; and loved great-granddad of Sophie. A special thanks to Dr Mark Cohen, and the wonderful staff at Rannerdale for their care of John. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John O'Rawe, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate John's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, September 29, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.

