O'RAWE, John Stewart:
(Reg. No. 292175, Private, WWII). On September 17, 2020, passed away peacefully at Rannerdale War Veterans Home, aged 102 years. Much loved husband of the late Noeleen, loved father and father-in-law of Terrence and Linda, Dennis and Frances, and the late Brian, loving granddad of Bryce, Hayley, Sean, Kieran (deceased); Justine, Katie, and Louis; and loved great-granddad of Sophie. A special thanks to Dr Mark Cohen, and the wonderful staff at Rannerdale for their care of John. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John O'Rawe, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Service to celebrate John's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Tuesday, September 29, at 2.00pm, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Sept. 23, 2020