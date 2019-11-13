O'DONOGHUE, John:
Passed peacefully on Monday, November 11, 2019, aged 78 years. Very dearly loved husband of Annette. Loved father of Patrick, and Brendon, and stepfather of Kaylene, Sonia, Lisa, Jacinta, Nigel, and Brendan, and Poppa to his grandchildren. A special Thank-You to the staff at Anthony Wilding Retirement Village and Christchurch Hospital for their wonderful care of John. Messages for the O'Donoghue Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Dementia Canterbury would be appreciated and can be made at the service. A Requiem Mass will be celebrated in the St Bernadettes Catholic Church, 76 Hei Hei Road, Hei Hei, on Saturday, November 16, at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 13, 2019