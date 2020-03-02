O'DONNELL,
John Hart (Johnny):
On February 29, 2020, peacefully at Parklands Hospital, in his 92nd year. Dearly loved husband of Doris, loved father and father-in-law of Shane, Arlene, and Coleen and Symon, and loved grandfather of Daniel, Jessie, Chelsea, and Jack. Loved brother of Elizabeth. A special thank you to all those who cared for Johnny. Messages to the O'Donnell family, C/- PO Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. In accordance with Johnny's wishes, a private cremation has taken place.
Published in The Press on Mar. 2, 2020