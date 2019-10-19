NOBLE, John Gerald:
Peacefully on Thursday, October 17th, 2019, at Nurse Maude Hospital Christchurch, aged 87 years, surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of Katherine and much loved father of Anne-Marie, Christine, Margaret and Patricia. Respected father-in-law of Mark, and Tony. Treasured Pop of Chris and Kate, Nick and Valerie, Katie and Josh, Julia and Matt, and Gabriella, and his great-grandchildren Maia, Piper and Meka. Special godfather of Helen.
Until we meet again,
may God hold you
in the palm of His hand.
Thanks to the caring staff of Christchurch and Nurse Maude Hospitals. Messages may be addressed to the Noble Family C/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Requiem Mass for John will be Celebrated at Christ the King Catholic Church, 90 Greers Road, Christchurch, on Tuesday, October 22, at 11.00am. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at the Church on Monday, October 21, at 6.30pm.
Rest in Peace
Published in The Press on Oct. 19, 2019