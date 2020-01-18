NICHOLS, John Lloyd:
On January 16, 2020, peacefully at Parklands Hospital, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Sandy, much loved father and father-in-law of Lance and Kim, Greg and Digna, and Brett and Virginia, loved Poppy of Evie, and Sophie; Max, and Isabel; Katherine, and William, and loved brother of Derek. Special thanks to Dr Sycamore and the staff at Parklands Hospital for their wonderful care and support. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late John Nichols, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate John's life will be held in St Silas Anglican Church, corner Main North and Tuckers Roads, on January 27, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020