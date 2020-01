NICHOLS, John Lloyd:On January 16, 2020, peacefully at Parklands Hospital, aged 72 years. Dearly loved husband of Sandy, much loved father and father-in-law of Lance and Kim, Greg and Digna, and Brett and Virginia, loved Poppy of Evie, and Sophie; Max, and Isabel; Katherine, and William, and loved brother of Derek. Special thanks to Dr Sycamore and the staff at Parklands Hospital for their wonderful care and support. Messages may be addressed to: The Family of the late John Nichols, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. In lieu of flowers, donations to Parkinson's NZ would be appreciated and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate John's life will be held in St Silas Anglican Church, corner Main North and Tuckers Roads, on January 27, at 2.00pm. Private cremation thereafter.