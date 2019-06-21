MURPHY,
John Denis (Denis):
On June 19, 2019, passed peacefully at home surrounded by his loving family. Dearly loved husband of the late Elwyn Ann (Sally), loved father of Colleen (dec), Soroya, Allan, and Michael, dearly loved by his grandchildren, great-grandchildren and great-great-grandchildren, loved brother of Pat, and the late Tony, Maggie, and Louise. Messages may be sent to the Murphy family, c/- PO Box 263, Kaiapoi 7644. A service to celebrate Denis' life will be held in the Kaiapoi Club, Raven Quay, Kaiapoi, Tomorrow (Saturday) at 10.00am, followed by interment in the Kaiapoi Cemetery.
Published in The Press on June 21, 2019