MURDOCH, John Roland:
On June 1, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of Lynda. Loved and respected father and father-in-law of Nicky and Mark, Lisa, Blair and Anna-Kate. Adored Pop of Hayden, Lianna, Tegan, Alisha, Tash, Shaun, Niamh, Angus, and Liam, and Great-Pop of Isabella. In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to St John, Kaikoura. Special thanks for the support from Dr Andrea Judd, Kaikoura Healthcare, and Ward 14 at Christchurch Hospital. Messages may be sent to Murdoch Family, C/- PO Box 134, Kaikoura. A private family service will be held, followed by interment at Kaikoura Cemetery.
"Be Good"
Published in The Press on June 3, 2020