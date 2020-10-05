John MORRISON

  "My thoughts and prayers are with you all during this time. ..."
    - Juliet Mary Hayes
  "My thoughts and prayers are with you all. So sad to hear of..."
  "MORRISON, John Gregory (Reverend Father): Passed away..."
    - John MORRISON
    Published in: The Press
Rosary
Tuesday, Oct. 6, 2020
6:30 p.m.
Nazareth House Chapel
220 Brougham Street
Christchurch
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 7, 2020
10:30 a.m.
St Mary's Pro- Cathedral
373 Manchester Street
Christchurch
MORRISON, John Gregory
(Reverend Father):
Loved and respected Priest of the Diocese of Christchurch, passed away peacefully at Nazareth House, Christchurch, on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Requiescat in Pace
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Pro- Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10.30am, followed by interment at St Brigid's Catholic Cemetery, Loburn Whiterock Road, Loburn. Rosary service will be recited at the Nazareth House Chapel, 220 Brougham Street, Christchurch, This Day (Tuesday) at 6.30pm.

Published in The Press from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020
