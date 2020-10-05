MORRISON, John Gregory
(Reverend Father):
Loved and respected Priest of the Diocese of Christchurch, passed away peacefully at Nazareth House, Christchurch, on Saturday, October 3, 2020.
Requiescat in Pace
Requiem Mass will be celebrated at St Mary's Pro- Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street, Christchurch, Tomorrow (Wednesday) at 10.30am, followed by interment at St Brigid's Catholic Cemetery, Loburn Whiterock Road, Loburn. Rosary service will be recited at the Nazareth House Chapel, 220 Brougham Street, Christchurch, This Day (Tuesday) at 6.30pm.
Published in The Press from Oct. 5 to Oct. 6, 2020