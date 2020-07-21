Guest Book View Sign Death Notice



John, our kind, courageous and gentle soul passed away peacefully at home on Sunday, July 19, 2020, aged 54 years. A wonderful and dearly loved partner to Michelle. A very much loved brother of Lauraine, and brother-in-law of the late Craig, best mate and lifelong friend of Tony. John loved and adored his only niece Kate who treasured the time she had with him sharing his sense of humour and endless TV programmes. We have brought John home to be with us. Everyone is welcome to come and sit with John and tell some stories. An excellent bugger gone too soon.

"Safe journey John"

Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Molloy, c/- PO Box 36084, Merivale, Christchurch 8146. In lieu of flowers donations to the Westpac Helicopter Service would be appreciated, and may be made at the service. A Service to celebrate John's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, July 24 at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.







