MOIR, John David Carlton:
Formerly of Cheviot. On January 17, 2020, at Anthony Wilding Hospital, in his 97th year. Loved husband of the late Monica, father and father-in-law of Marie and John Barrett, Noel and Jane, Glenda and Terry Robinson, and Ian and Tanya. Many thanks to the staff of The Maples, and Anthony Wilding for their care and compassion. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Moir, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Service to celebrate John's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Wednesday, January 22, at 10.00am.
Published in The Press on Jan. 18, 2020