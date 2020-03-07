MOEN, John Olsen:
Passed away on Wednesday, March 4, 2020, at Archer Retirement Village. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Wayne and Robyn Moen, and his late brothers George and Robin. Much loved dad of Chris, Andrew, Elizabeth and Catherine, grandad and Oompa John of Holly, Alice, Jonathan, Michael and Alex, and great-grandad of Leo. In accordance with John's wishes, a private cremation will be held. Messages can be sent to 23A Dyers Pass Road, Cashmere, Christchurch 8022.
Published in The Press on Mar. 7, 2020