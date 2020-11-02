MINCHER,
John Calder (Chum):
Passed away on November 1, 2020; in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Valmai, and father and father-in-law of Anthea and Russell Wylie (Rangiora), and Linda and David Heath (Cromwell). Loved Granddad of Christopher and Shelley, Matthew, Joanna and Kurt, John and Toni, and loved great-granddad Chum of Hayley and Evie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Doreen Martin and Iris and Bob Cowie, and Lois Prebble, and Tom Cholomdeley, and loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. A service for John will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Wednesday, November 4, at 11.00am, followed by John's interment at the Dipton Cemetery. Messages to Ascot Retirement Village, Unit 39, 211 Racecourse Road, Invercargill 9810.
Published in The Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020