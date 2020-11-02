John MINCHER

Guest Book
  • "We wertesorry to hear of Chum's passing. Have fond memories..."
  • "Deepest sympathy Valmai and family."
  • "Valmai we were sorry to learn that Chum passed away. To you..."
Service Information
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
032184095
Service
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Fraser J & Sons Limited
199 Esk St
Invercargill , Southland
View Map
Interment
Wednesday, Nov. 4, 2020
Dipton Cemetery
Death Notice


logoMINCHER,
John Calder (Chum):
Passed away on November 1, 2020; in his 90th year. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Valmai, and father and father-in-law of Anthea and Russell Wylie (Rangiora), and Linda and David Heath (Cromwell). Loved Granddad of Christopher and Shelley, Matthew, Joanna and Kurt, John and Toni, and loved great-granddad Chum of Hayley and Evie. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Doreen Martin and Iris and Bob Cowie, and Lois Prebble, and Tom Cholomdeley, and loved uncle of his nieces and nephews. A service for John will be held in J Fraser and Sons' Chapel, cnr Esk and Doon Streets, Invercargill, on Wednesday, November 4, at 11.00am, followed by John's interment at the Dipton Cemetery. Messages to Ascot Retirement Village, Unit 39, 211 Racecourse Road, Invercargill 9810.

logo
Published in The Press from Nov. 2 to Nov. 3, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.