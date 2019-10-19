MILNE, John Kyle:
Passed away unexpectedly at home, Mataura, aged 65 years. Dearly loved son of the late Harold and Jo, loved brother of Barry, Kris, and Kath, and cherished uncle of all his nieces and nephews.
"Home is where your bike sits still long enough to leave a few drops of oil on the ground"
A Memorial Service to celebrate John's life will be held at Mataura RSA, 49 River Street, on Monday, October 21, at 1.30pm. Messages to Barry Milne, Flat 3, 45 Alpha Street, Cromwell 9310.
Published in The Press on Oct. 19, 2019