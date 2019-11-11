John MILLWARD

MILLWARD, John Francis:
On November 8, 2019, peacefully at Edith Cavell Rest Home, aged 80 years. Loved husband of the late Esme, and the late Elaine. Loved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle of his extended family, and friend to many. Messages to the Millward family, c/- P.O. Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A memorial service to celebrate John's life, will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Friday, November 22, at 2.00pm.

