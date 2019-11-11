MILLWARD, John Francis:
On November 8, 2019, peacefully at Edith Cavell Rest Home, aged 80 years. Loved husband of the late Esme, and the late Elaine. Loved father, grandfather, great-grandfather, brother, and uncle of his extended family, and friend to many. Messages to the Millward family, c/- P.O. Box 26112, Christchurch 8148. A memorial service to celebrate John's life, will be held in the Canterbury Crematorium Chapel, corner of Linwood Avenue and Keighleys Road, on Friday, November 22, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Nov. 11, 2019