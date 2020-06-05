MEATES,

John David (Jack):

Passed away on Wednesday, June 3, 2020, at Allen Bryant Rest Home, Hokitika. Loved son of the late Bill and Ellen Meates, dearly loved husband of Joan (nee Fitzgerald), loved father and father-in-law of Patrick and Kirsty and the late Sharon, Michael and Vicky, Sharleen and Colin Stewart, Jacque and D'Arcy (Mark) Lucas, Chris and Donna, and Tracy. Grandfather of Hamish, Sam, Grace, Priscilla, Hannah, Caitlin, Michaela, Sharlotte, Pattrick, Vincent, Ella, Eilish and Paige. Great-grandfather of Ayla, Layce, Violet and Hudson. Brother and brother-in-law of Kevin and Jean, Margaret and the late Brian, Sister Patricia, Bill and Nancy, Vince and Noeleen, Father Jimmy, Pat and the late Rosa Fitzgerald, Charlotte and the late Frank Greenlees, Eileen and the late Davy Topliss, Gerhard and Jill Fitzgerald, and Mike and Joan Fitzgerald, a loved uncle of his nieces and nephews and a friend to many.

Rest in Peace

Messages to 32 Tui Street, Kumara. A Funeral mass will be celebrated for Jack at St Patrick's Catholic Church, Third St, Kumara, on Monday at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Gladstone Memorial Park Cemetery. Rosary will be held at the Church on Sunday at 4.00pm.



Anisy Funeral Home Greymouth



