John MCNEILL

McNEILL, John Bernard:
Passed on February 3, 2020. Much loved husband of Shirley, loved brother of David and Pam. Loving Dad to Mark, Kim, Anthony, Jonathan and Fiona, and loved father-in-law. Loving Grandad John to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren who brought him so much joy. Thanks to the staff at the Oaks Rest Home for their wonderful care over the last 2 weeks. Requiem mass will be held at St Peters and Paul Parish Church, Nicholls Road, Halswell, on Monday, February 10 at 1.00pm.
Published in The Press from Feb. 6 to Feb. 8, 2020
