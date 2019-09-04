John MCNABB

Guest Book
  • "I will miss my friend "
    - Anji Hamson (Johnson)
  • "I am so sad to hear of John's passing, I just can't believe..."
  • "Karamea will not be the same without our dear friend, John...."
    - George Rokk
  • "Very sorry Yvonne, to hear of John's Passing. Presume I..."
    - Rosslyn McDougall
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice

McNABB, John:
On September 2, 2019, unexpectedly at his home in Karamea; aged 58 years. Dearly loved son of Yvonne and the late Ross, and a much loved brother of Karen, and Andrew, loving father of Sean. Messages to the McNabb family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for John will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, September 9, at 2.00pm, and private thereafter.

logo
Published in The Press from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.