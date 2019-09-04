McNABB, John:
On September 2, 2019, unexpectedly at his home in Karamea; aged 58 years. Dearly loved son of Yvonne and the late Ross, and a much loved brother of Karen, and Andrew, loving father of Sean. Messages to the McNabb family, c/o PO Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443. A Funeral Service for John will be held in the Academy Funeral Services Chapel, 65 Main South Road, Upper Riccarton, on Monday, September 9, at 2.00pm, and private thereafter.
Published in The Press from Sept. 4 to Sept. 7, 2019