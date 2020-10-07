McMANUS, John:
Suddenly at his home on October 3, 2020, aged 80 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Anne, and much loved father and father-in-law of Dan and Sharyn, Frank and Kirsty, John and Kelly, Catherine and Mark Lawrence, Liz and Linton Morgan, Mairi and Dom Forde. Adored grandad of Caitlin and Olivia; Lochlan and Molly; Isabella, Trent and Eve; James, Chris, Matt, Ben, Danielle and Sarah; Francesca; Malia, Charlize and Tesei, and great-granddad of Arlo-Shay. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John McManus, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Funeral Service for John will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on Friday, October 9 at 10.00am, private cremation thereafter.
Published in The Press on Oct. 7, 2020