McLAUGHLAN,
John (Jack):
On December 31, 2019 passed peacefully at Annaliese Haven, Kaiapoi. Beloved husband of Jenny, for 52 years. Loved father and father-in-law of Sue and Peter Souness, and Michael Dow (Dunedin); Deb and Paul Walker (Christchurch), and Craig and Karen McLaughlan (Australia). Grandad of Mel, Greg, Katie and Charlotte, Nathan and Jacob, Dylan and Kyla. Great-Grandad of Arna, Lola, Lucy and Olive. A special thanks to the staff at Annaliese Haven for their wonderful care of Jack. Messages may be sent to 118 Kainga Road, Kainga, Christchurch. A private family cremation has been held.
Published in The Press on Jan. 4, 2020