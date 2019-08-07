McKINNEY, John Stuart:
On August 3, 2019, peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, in his 83rd year. Dearly loved husband of Shirley, loving father and father-in-law of Stuart and Beatrix, and Hannah and Tim.
"We will miss this Yorkshire man's quick wit."
"I told you I was ill."
- Spike Milligan
Many thanks to all the staff of Ward 25, Christchurch Hospital, for their care of John. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John McKinney, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. A Memorial Service to celebrate John's life will be held in our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, on August 15, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Aug. 7, 2019