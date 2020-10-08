McKINLAY, John:
On October 6, 2020, in his 80th year. Loved husband of Judith. Loved Dad of Greg and Mariane Reay-Mackey (W.A.), Peter (Rangiora), Michelle and David Sloman (QSL). Loved grandad and great-grandad, brother, uncle and cousin. In lieu of flowers donations to the order of St John Rangiora would be appreciated and may be made at the service. Messages to the McKinlay family may be made to PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A Celebration of John's life will be held at the Northbrook Chapel, Spark Lane (off Northbrook Road Rangiora), on Saturday, October 10, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press on Oct. 8, 2020