McKESSAR,
John Keith (Jack):
On Sunday, October 20, 2019, aged 99 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Joan. Loved father and father-in-law of Tony and Dorothy, Barry and Eunice, Martyn and Helen, Michael and Jackie. A loved Grandfather of his 13 grandchildren and 15 great-grandchildren. Messages to the McKessar Family, C/- PO Box 31300, Christchurch 8444. A service for Jack will be held at the Beckenham Baptist Church, 146 Colombo Street, on Wednesday, October 30, at 2.00pm.
Published in The Press from Oct. 24 to Oct. 26, 2019