McINTOSH,
John James (JJ Jnr.):
Passed away as a result of an accident, doing what he loved, on November 12, 2020, aged 50. Much loved son of Esmae and the late JJ Snr. Treasured dad of Jade, loved little brother of Lisa and Jamie, and a loved uncle, cousin, nephew and friend of many. Messages to the McIntosh family c/- PO Box 162, Hokitika 7842. A Service to celebrate JJ's life will be held in the Hari Hari Community Hall, Main Road Hari Hari, on Friday, November 20, 2020 commencing at 2.00pm, followed by private cremation.
'Please wear your gumboots'
Published in The Press on Nov. 17, 2020