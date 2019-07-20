Acknowledgment

McINTOSH, John David:

Ann, Andrew, Isabel, Susan and their families wish to sincerely thank all those who have supported us during this sad time of our loss of John. We really appreciate all the cards, flowers, and messages we have received. Thank you to our many friends and relatives who attended John's service, some having travelled long distances. Our gratitude also goes to the staff in the hospital at Charles Upham for their loving care of John for over 2 years. Please accept this as a personal acknowledgement and heartfelt thanks to you all.



