McDRURY, John Owen:

Johnny of Wainui, Banks Peninsula. Sadly on June 7, 2020, at Christchurch, John passed away as a result of an accident. Most dearly loved only son of the late Phonce and Lizzette McDrury. Loved and adored brother and brother-in-law of Mary and Ian Connor, Judith and Richard van Houten, and the late Marita McDrury. Loved Uncle John of Joanne, Glenn, and Corey Connor and family, and Sarah, Adam, Charlotte, and Nicholas van Houten and family. Very dearly loved Dad of Joshua, Ruby, and Jamie McDrury, and loved Grandad of Ian Jay (Scotland).

Rest in peace little brother. Reunited with Mum and Dad, and Marita.

A Celebration of John's life will be held at the Little River Community Hall, Little River, Wednesday, June 17, from 11.30am, Service at 1.00pm. Followed by burial at Little River. Any messages to Mary or Judy, 135 Tennyson Street, Beckenham 8023.



