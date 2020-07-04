John MCDOUGALL

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John MCDOUGALL.
Service Information
Academy Funeral Services Ltd
65 Main South Road
Christchurch, Canterbury
033430919
Death Notice


McDOUGALL, John William:
On June 30, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved and adored husband and best friend of Valerie for 66 years. Father of Andrew and loving father and father-in-law of Julie and John Smith, Angela and Daryl McCaughan, and Lisa. Loving Grand-Pop of Shea and Jori; Selina and Rebecca; Kharn and Jerome; Jazmine, Travis, Dallas and Ryan. Special thanks to Dr Paul O'Gorman for his care and support. At John's request a private cremation has been held. Messages to the McDougall family, c/- P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.

logo
Published in The Press on July 4, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.