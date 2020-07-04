McDOUGALL, John William:
On June 30, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital. Dearly loved and adored husband and best friend of Valerie for 66 years. Father of Andrew and loving father and father-in-law of Julie and John Smith, Angela and Daryl McCaughan, and Lisa. Loving Grand-Pop of Shea and Jori; Selina and Rebecca; Kharn and Jerome; Jazmine, Travis, Dallas and Ryan. Special thanks to Dr Paul O'Gorman for his care and support. At John's request a private cremation has been held. Messages to the McDougall family, c/- P.O. Box 111-01, Christchurch 8443.
Published in The Press on July 4, 2020