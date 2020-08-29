McCAMMON, John Leslie:
Passed away peacefully at Wesley Care, Christchurch, on Thursday, July 30, 2020, aged 85 years. Beloved husband of Colleen. Dearly loved respected and sadly missed father and father-in-law of Pat and Kate, Chris and Susan (deceased). Much loved granddad of Rebecca Knight, Joanna McCammon, Nicholas and Melanie. Much loved great-granddad of Caleb and Emma Knight and Beau Fraser. Loved brother and brother-in-law of Des and Di (Sydney). Loved brother of Evelyn Ball. Loved by all his nephews and nieces. Our family extend sincere thanks to all staff at Wesley Care who showed Dad great dignity and love.
Forever loved and missed,
Until we meet again.
Messages to McCammon family c/- 19 London Street, Christchurch 8013. A Live web stream of the funeral will be available at https://youtu.be/ZRNMdnYYI2g
For easier access to the live stream, open your phone or tablets camera app and point it at the QR code. A Requiem Mass for John will be celebrated at St Mary's Pro Cathedral, 373 Manchester Street, Christchurch, on Monday, September 7, 2020, at 10.30am, followed by burial at Ruru Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Aug. 29, 2020