MALTHUS, John Reginald:
On April 28, 2020, died peacefully at Merivale Retirement Village, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Gwen, and a much loved father and father-in-law of Kay and Ross Major, Jan and Brian Looker, Alison and Kim Chenery, and Cath and Ian Boothroyd. Loved Granddad of Anthony, Russell and Vincent; Michael, Steven and Nicole; India and Max, and Ken and Julia. A Funeral Service for John will be held at Betts Funeral Services, 33 North St, Timaru, on Tuesday, May 26 at 1.00pm, followed by interment at the Timaru Cemetery. Messages to the Malthus Family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press on May 23, 2020