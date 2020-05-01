MALTHUS, John Reginald:
On April 28, 2020, died peacefully at Merivale Retirement Village, aged 88 years. Dearly loved husband of the late Gwen, and a much loved father and father-in-law of Kay and Ross Major, Jan and Brian Looker, Alison and Kim Chenery, and Cath and Ian Boothroyd. Loved Granddad of Anthony, Russell and Vincent; Michael, Steven and Nicole; India and Max and Ken and Julia. A funeral service will be held in Timaru at a later date to be advised. Messages to the Malthus Family, C/- PO Box 772, Timaru 7940.
Betts Funeral Services
Published in The Press from May 1 to May 2, 2020