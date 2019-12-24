MACKLE, John Joseph:
Formerly from Kaikoura and Rangiora. On Sunday, December 22, 2019, aged 87 years. Devoted husband of Greta (deceased), much loved father of Bridget, Virginia, and Gerard, and a dearly loved granddad and great-granddad.
Rest in Peace
Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Mackle, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. Requiem Mass will be celebrated in Sacred Heart Catholic Church, Grays Lane, Kaikoura, at 11.00am, on Friday, December 27, with a burial at Kaikoura Public Cemetery to follow. Recitation of the Rosary will be held at our Westpark Chapel, 467 Wairakei Road, Burnside, Christchurch, on Thursday, December 26, at 6.00pm.
Published in The Press from Dec. 24 to Dec. 26, 2019