Service Information
Southern Funeral Homes
106 Hokonui Dve
Gore, Southland
032088004
MacKENZIE, John Edward:
(of Waipahi) Surrounded by family, on Saturday, July 13, 2019, in his 80th year. Loving husband of Marion, dearly loved Dad and father-in-law and Grandad to Mark and Margaret (Waipahi), Paula and Brad, Veronica, John and Sabrina, and Anna; Gary and Karen (Gore), Corina and Don, Lachlan and Scott; Chris and Haley (Queenstown), Alex and Molly. Thanks to Dr Chatterjee and the staff at Southland Hospital. A farewell to celebrate John's life will be held at Gore Town and Country Club, Bury Street, Gore on Thursday, July 18, at 2.30pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance. Messages to 511 Webb Road, RD1, Gore, 9771.

