LOGAN, John Waller:
Passed away after a short illness at the Kahurangi Unit, Greymouth, on August 5, 2020, aged 84. Respected friend of Vicki and the late Wilber Woods, grandad of John, Sarah, Jason, and Kelvin, great-grandad of William, Damian, Connor, Quade, Griffin, and the late Harlyna, loved brother and brother-in-law of Judy (deceased) and Murray Darling, and Jacky and the late Reg Lipscombe, uncle of Jane and Michael, Kelly and Lee, Neil and Kellie, Tracy and Lance, and Scott and Arama, much loved godfather of Kura, and Aroha. Special thanks for the love and care of John while he was in the Kahurangi Unit. Donations to the Neurological Foundation can be made at the Church or online at https://neurological.org.nz/. Messages to 18 Geoff Geering Drive, Netherby, Ashburton 7700. A Memorial Service to celebrate John's life will be held in Holy Trinity Anglican Church, Tainui Street, Greymouth, Tomorrow (Friday), at 1.00pm, followed by the interring of his ashes at the Karoro Lawn Cemetery.
Published in The Press on Aug. 6, 2020