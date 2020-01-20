LITTLE,
John Archie Robertson:
On January 18, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Ann, father, grandfather and great-grandfather of Karen, Josephine, Mark, Rowena and their families, loved and respected John of Michael, Alan, Nigel, Philip and their families. Special thanks to all the staff at Christchurch Hospital for all the wonderful care and support given to John. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Little, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for John will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Wednesday, January 22, at 2.30pm, thereafter private cremation.
Published in The Press on Jan. 20, 2020