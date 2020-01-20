John LITTLE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John LITTLE.
Service Information
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jan. 22, 2020
2:30 p.m.
Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana
92 Kippenberger Avenue
Rangiora
View Map
Death Notice

LITTLE,
John Archie Robertson:
On January 18, 2020, passed away peacefully at Christchurch Hospital, aged 83 years. Dearly loved husband of Ann, father, grandfather and great-grandfather of Karen, Josephine, Mark, Rowena and their families, loved and respected John of Michael, Alan, Nigel, Philip and their families. Special thanks to all the staff at Christchurch Hospital for all the wonderful care and support given to John. Messages may be addressed to The Family of the late John Little, c/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545. The Funeral Service for John will be held in our Rangiora Chapel, Wai-mana, 92 Kippenberger Avenue, Rangiora, on Wednesday, January 22, at 2.30pm, thereafter private cremation.

logo
Published in The Press on Jan. 20, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.