LE COMTE, John Edward:
Passed away, peacefully, in Christchurch on September 4, 2020, in his 89th year. Much loved father of Le Anne (Brisbane), twin-brother of Lewis (Christchurch), sister Margaret Mundy (dec), brother Bob (dec), and sister Yvonne Le Comte Hart (Ashburton). A fitting tribute to John's sporting life of 80 plus years and complete dedication and devotion to the game of Cricket with many hours of voluntary work will be celebrated at a notified date when the border opens. Messages to Le Anne Le Comte at [email protected]
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020