John LE COMTE

Guest Book
Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John LE COMTE.
Death Notice

LE COMTE, John Edward:

logoPassed away, peacefully, in Christchurch on September 4, 2020, in his 89th year. Much loved father of Le Anne (Brisbane), twin-brother of Lewis (Christchurch), sister Margaret Mundy (dec), brother Bob (dec), and sister Yvonne Le Comte Hart (Ashburton). A fitting tribute to John's sporting life of 80 plus years and complete dedication and devotion to the game of Cricket with many hours of voluntary work will be celebrated at a notified date when the border opens. Messages to Le Anne Le Comte at [email protected]
Published in The Press on Sept. 12, 2020
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.