LE COMTE, John Edward:
Passed away, peacefully, at Nurse Maude Hospital, Christchurch on September 4, 2020 in his 89th year. Much loved father of Le Anne and partner Arto (Brisbane), twin-brother of Lewis (Christchurch) and many nieces and nephews. Sincere thanks to the staff at Ward 27, Christchurch Public Hospital, staff at Lakewood Rest Home and Nurse Maude Hospital. Special thanks to Lew Stribling for his support and assistance with bridging the gap between Brisbane and Christchurch. Private cremation. A service to celebrate John's life will be held at a notified date when the border opens. Messages to Le Anne Le Comte at [email protected]
Published in The Press on Sept. 5, 2020