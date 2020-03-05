LAYCOCK, John Leonard:
Son of Kent and Doreen Laycock, passed away peacefully surrounded by love on Tuesday, March 3, 2020 in Christchurch. Dearly loved husband of Shelley Reid, father of Rebecca Laycock, grandfather of Aria Laycock, brother of Deborah and Mark Laycock. Valued and respected by Jake Cameron (son of Shelley) and treasured extended family of Freya Proctor. Family and friends are invited to a celebration of John's life to be held at the Charteris Bay Golf Club, on Friday, March 6, at 12.00pm. A memorial will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, please feel free to make a donation to Merivale Nurse Maude Hospice in John's name for the wonderful care he has received.
Published in The Press on Mar. 5, 2020