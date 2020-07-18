Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for John LAWREY. View Sign Death Notice



On Friday, July 17, Graeme passed away peacefully at home surrounded by his family, aged 73 years. Dearly loved husband of Edy, for almost 50 years. Loved and cherished father and father-in-law of Leanne and Chris; John and Narelle; Nicky and Greg; and Matt and Sophie. Treasured and beloved Grandad of Rebecca; William and Frank; and Adam. Brother and brother-in-law of Malcolm and Fred (France); Strathearn and Margaret; Helen and David; Anna and Peter; and Ernie and Maree, and a loved uncle. Heartfelt thanks to Fr. John Adams, Good St Medical Centre, Christchurch Hospital Oncology Department and the Community Palliative Care Team. In lieu of flowers, donations to St John Ambulance would be appreciated and may be made at the church. Messages to the Lawrey Family C/o PO Box 35, Rangiora 7440. A celebration of Graeme's life will be held at the Rangiora Catholic Church (Chervier centre), 41 Victoria St, Rangiora on Saturday, July 25 at 2.00pm followed by interment at St Brigid's Catholic Cemetery, Loburn.

"Now at peace"







