KELLY, John Joseph:

On April 25, 2020, peacefully at Ashley Suites, Russley Village, Christchurch, in his 89th year. Beloved husband of Lynda. Adored dad and father-in-law of Brigid, Mike and Lavinia, Paul and Erina, and granddad to Sam and Anna, Joe and Samantha, Jensen, and William. Much loved brother and uncle to his family in Ireland and England, and dear and funny friend to many. Our sincerest thanks to the staff of Ashley Suites for their support, understanding and kindness during his last few weeks, and to all those who have helped in his care over the years. Messages may be sent to the Kelly family, C/- PO Box 39001, Christchurch 8545.

Suaimhneas siorai da anam

(May he have eternal rest)

A private cremation has been held. A memorial for family and friends to celebrate John's life will be held at a later date.



